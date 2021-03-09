Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $47.93 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $150.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

