Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

