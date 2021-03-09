Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.