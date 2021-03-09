Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as high as C$1.95. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 2,018,970 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$492.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

