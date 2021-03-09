The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $640.35

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.35 ($8.37) and traded as low as GBX 583.20 ($7.62). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 591.40 ($7.73), with a volume of 2,549,109 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 640.35.

In related news, insider John Bates purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,728 ($64,969.95).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

