Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $153.91

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EEFT opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.38. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 310.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

