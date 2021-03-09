Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $33.82

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,132,000 after acquiring an additional 610,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 439,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after buying an additional 675,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AU opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

