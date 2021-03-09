Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to “Buy”

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

INGR stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $91.90. 385,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,893. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

