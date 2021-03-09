The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

JYNT stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $43.99. 241,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,475. The Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $617.66 million, a P/E ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

