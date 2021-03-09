Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 853 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 425.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

