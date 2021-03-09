Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $73.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $123.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $305.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $362.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $335.60 million, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $276.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.