Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $14.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.17 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $17.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $55.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $56.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.14 million, with estimates ranging from $56.94 million to $61.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 63,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $253.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 77.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

