Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Purchases $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MORF traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Morphic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Morphic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

