Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Purchases $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:MORF traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $93.00.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.