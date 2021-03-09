Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $56.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

