RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.03 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.