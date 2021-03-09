1,209 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $206.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.