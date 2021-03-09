Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon Sells 17,575 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tronox stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

