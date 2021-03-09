Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.96

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.96 and traded as high as C$60.28. Altus Group shares last traded at C$60.08, with a volume of 183,106 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

