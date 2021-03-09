SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0447

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $82,774.06 and approximately $239.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00028538 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.