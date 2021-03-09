Xponance Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

Align Technology stock opened at $536.46 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

