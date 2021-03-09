Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells 4,061 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LNTH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. 423,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.29.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.
