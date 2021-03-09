Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells 4,061 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LNTH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. 423,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lantheus by 344.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 58.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 46.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

