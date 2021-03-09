Xponance Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,691 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

