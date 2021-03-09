The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 30,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,787,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,830,000 after acquiring an additional 509,496 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

