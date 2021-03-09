Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

