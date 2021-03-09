MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $8.31 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for about $8.31 or 0.00015482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00453636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00076768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.72 or 0.00461388 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,998,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,446 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

