Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%.

PLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,606. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Plantronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plantronics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Plantronics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

