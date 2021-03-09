Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Critical Analysis

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 2.90% 11.62% 1.26% Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46%

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.40 -$20.38 million N/A N/A Crexendo $14.44 million 8.56 $1.14 million $0.07 98.29

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Communications and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.79%. Crexendo has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Consolidated Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content, including DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, fuboTV, Philo, HBO NOW, FlixFling, and VEMOX; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 836,000 voice connections, 784,000 data connections, and 84,000 video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

