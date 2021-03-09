Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $142,283.93 and $99.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,924.76 or 1.00139634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.