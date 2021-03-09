Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,024 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 365.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 533.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

COF opened at $127.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.