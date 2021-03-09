Veriti Management LLC Invests $733,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $610.56 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.