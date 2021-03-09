2,834 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,213,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

