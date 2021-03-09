$110.11 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post sales of $110.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $112.64 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $479.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,459. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

