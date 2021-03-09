Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.35 Million

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $57.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.60 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $227.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SBSI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. 374,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,602. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

