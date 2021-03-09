Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

SQM opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

