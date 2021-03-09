Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $82.28 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

