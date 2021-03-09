4,708 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
IQV opened at $188.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
