4,708 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $188.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

