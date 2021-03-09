2,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

