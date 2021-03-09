Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $135.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,011,761. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.