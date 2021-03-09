Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $86,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $69.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.9494 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.