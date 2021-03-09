Short Interest in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Increases By 34.7%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James cut their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.