Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 336 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Square were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $216.44 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,083,030 shares of company stock valued at $245,700,240. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

