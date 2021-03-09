Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genetron stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Genetron has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Genetron by 108.3% in the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 155,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 68.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,045 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

