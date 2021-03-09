Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE EVY opened at $14.00 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.90.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
