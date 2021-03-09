Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.48. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $12.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $163.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $165.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

