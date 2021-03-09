Brokerages Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

HOOK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $260.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.