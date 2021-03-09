Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.25

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $818,584.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,845.95 or 0.99993247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00036115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00424257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.04 or 0.00885866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00289685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00077568 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.