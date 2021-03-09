Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.10. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NYSE:WM traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $121.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,232. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

