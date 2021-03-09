PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
