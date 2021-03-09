PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.