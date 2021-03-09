John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE:HPF opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.86.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
