PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE PCI opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $24.82.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.